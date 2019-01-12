Zverev 'Relaxed' Despite Swollen Ankle

Alexander Zverev said his ankle was "a little bit swollen", but he is relaxed about the injury heading into the Australian Open.

Zverev, 21, hurt his ankle in the lead up to the year's first grand slam, which begins in Melbourne on Monday.

But the German fourth seed, who faces Aljaz Bedene in the opening round, said the injury would not be an issue.

"The ankle is fine. It's just a little bit swollen. I didn't actually twist it. I just kind of went over it a little bit," Zverev told a news conference on Saturday.

The Zverev quarter. He couldn’t have asked for more. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/SfzliTbBsB — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 10, 2019

"You know, actually what happened was a bone pushed against another bone. There was, like, inflammation between those two bones. I'm fine."

"I'm going to play with the tape. It's just a little bit uncomfortable, but it's nothing that can get worse or anything like that."

"I'm actually quite relaxed about it."

A quarter-finalist at the French Open last year, Zverev has never been beyond the third round in Australia.