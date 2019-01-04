Tsonga's Resurgence Continues As Medvedev Sinks Raonic

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's return to form continued on Friday as he beat home favourite Alex de Minaur to reach the semi-finals of the Brisbane International.

Tsonga missed a large chunk of the 2018 season due to surgery on his left knee, completing only 12 matches and winning just five.

However, the 33-year-old Frenchman - playing with a protected ranking in Brisbane - produced a strong performance to beat De Minaur 6-4 7-6 (7-2).

Jo's back 🙌@tsonga7 overcomes home favourite De Minaur 6-4 7-6(2) to reach the #BrisbaneTennis semis! pic.twitter.com/clTVwb748d — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 4, 2019

Another rising young star, Daniil Medvedev, stands between Tsonga and his 29th ATP Tour final.

Medvedev saved all eight of the break points he faced in an impressive 6-7 (2-7) 6-3 6-4 victory over Milos Raonic, who was beaten despite serving 29 aces.

"I didn't lose one serve in the match, and that was the key," said Medvedev, who secured his maiden ATP Tour title in Australia almost 12 months ago at the Sydney International.

Kei Nishikori and Jeremy Chardy will meet in Saturday's other semi-final.