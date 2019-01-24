Tsitsipas Souvlaki Official As Australian Open Star Is Honoured In Melbourne

Stefanos Tsitsipas will leave Melbourne with at least one honour after a souvlaki was officially named after him.

The Greek sensation, 20, has embarked on a spectacular run at the Australian Open and faces Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Melbourne restaurant Stalactites offered to name a souvlaki in his honour – as they did for Marcos Baghdatis when he reached the Australian Open final in 2006 – and it was confirmed hours before the meeting with Nadal.

“Tsitsipas dines at Greek restaurants each night in Melbourne and says he likes ‘Stalactites’ – among others – which was a popular destination for Baghdatis in the past. “I heard they named the souvlaki... https://t.co/LhLgWZ5AWz — Stalactites Greek (@StalactitesRest) January 17, 2019

The Tsitsipas Souvlaki is on the menu and includes "lamb, tomato, tzatziki, fresh pomegranate, fresh basil and mint, crumbed feta, chips, and a touch of chilli", based on feedback from the star.

"We feel so proud of Stefanos' achievements in the Australian Open, and we are excited to create a souvlaki in his honour," Stalactites managing director Nicole Papasavas said in a statement.

"We welcome his tick of approval and the Stalactites team wishes him all the best in [Thursday's] match."