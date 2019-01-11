Three Grand Slams, 45 ATP titles – Numbers Behind Murray's Career Ahead Of Retirement

An emotional Andy Murray is planning to bid farewell to tennis at Wimbledon, if the injury-ravaged star makes it that far.

Murray dropped a bombshell just days out from the year's opening grand slam, the tearful former world number one revealing the Australian Open could be his last tournament due to his troublesome hip.

The 31-year-old has struggled since undergoing surgery at the start of last year – restricted to just 12 matches in 2018 as his ranking plummeted to 230.

With Murray sensationally eyeing retirement in the coming months, we look at the numbers behind his storied career on the ATP World Tour.

"I spoke to my team and I told them I can't keep doing this. I needed to have an end point..."



663 – Since bursting onto the scene 14 years ago, Murray has won 663 ATP matches – losing 190 along the way.

1 – Murray topped the ATP rankings in November 2016.

45 – The Brit has claimed 45 ATP singles titles throughout his career.

3 – The number of grand slam titles Murray has won since turning professional in 2005.

8 – Murray has finished runner-up at a major tournament on eight occasions, including five times in Melbourne.

14 – Murray has 14 Masters crowns to his name, only behind Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andre Agassi.

212 – He has the fourth-most Masters wins with 212, with a winning percentage of 72.4

2 – The Glasgow-born right-hander has won two gold medals at the Olympics after trumping Roger Federer in 2012 and Juan Martin del Potro four years later.

9 – The year 2016 was Murray's most successful on tour, with the Scotsman winning nine trophies, including Wimbledon, the Paris, Shanghai and Rome Masters as well as the ATP Finals and a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Rio.

61,055,135 – Murray has collected more than $61million in prize money across both the singles and doubles circuits.

5,573 – He has fired down more than 5,500 aces on the ATP World Tour – winning 74 per cent of his first serves.