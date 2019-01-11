The Highs Of Andy Murray's Glorious Career

Andy Murray was understandably emotional when he announced that the Australian Open could be his last tournament but the three-time grand slam champion will be able to reflect on a glorious career when his playing days come to an end.

The 31-year-old wiped away the tears in a media conference in Melbourne on Friday as he spoke of his ongoing struggle with a hip injury a year after undergoing surgery in the same city.

Murray said he hopes to finish his career at Wimbledon in July, but may quit next week if the pain is too much to contend with.

As the Brit nears the end of his playing days, we look at the highs of his illustrious career.

STRIKES GOLD IN LONDON

Just a month after losing to Roger Federer in his first Wimbledon final, Murray gained a measure of revenge by winning Olympic gold on Centre Court.

He had never beaten the legendary Swiss in a best-of-five-sets match but was on top of the podium after sealing a 6-2 6-1 6-4 final victory.

Federer had consigned the Scot to a 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-4 defeat on the same court in a decider at the All England Club in July.

Andy Murray is back on court with Grigor Dimitrov ✊#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/HyD4wySV1l — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 12, 2019

MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH IN NEW YORK

Still on a high from being crowned Olympic champion, Murray claimed a first major title at the US Open in what was proving to be a glorious 2012.

He beat Novak Djokovic 7-6 (12-10) 7-5 2-6 3-6 6-2 in a classic five-set final at Flushing Meadows, becoming the first British man to win a major for 76 years.

Murray's lack of stamina had been an issue earlier in his career, but he saw off the indefatigable Djokovic in four hours and 54 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

ENDS 77-YEAR WIMBLEDON WAIT

Murray became the first British man for 77 years to be crowned Wimbledon champion in 2013.

Djokovic had got the better of him in the Australian Open final in January, but a 25-year-old Murray was not to be denied in his home major.

Murray only needed three sets to seal victory on an emotional afternoon, winning 6-4 7-5 6-4.

"In many ways I’ve been fortunate to compete against the guys that I have, some of the best players of all time.



"I just want to enjoy playing here. It may be the last time I’m in Australia competing, so I want to try and enjoy it." - @andy_murray pic.twitter.com/QqJIe47vFg — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 11, 2019

DAVIS CUP HERO

British tennis was indebted to Murray again when he inspired a Davis Cup final triumph over hosts Belgium in 2015.

He sealed the title with a straight-sets victory over David Goffin, giving Great Britain an unassailable 3-1 lead.

It was the first time since 1936 that Great Britain had won the famous event.

Adversity. Emotion. Perseverance. Triumph. History.



A tale like no other. A player like no other.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/dcUIl7tNr1 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) January 11, 2019

REGAINS WIMBLEDON TITLE

Three years after winning his first Wimbledon title, Murray added a second in 2016.

Milos Raonic was unable to rip up the script on Centre Court, Murray beating the big-serving Canadian in straight sets.

At the age of 29, he became the first British man to win multiple Wimbledon titles since Fred Perry in 1935.

To Andy,



Whatever happens next, you've done more than you know.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/0eJFHVpALG — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) January 11, 2019

DOUBLE OLYMPIC CHAMPION

The two-time Wimbledon winner became a double Olympic champion at the Rio Games in August 2016.

Murray denied Juan Martin del Potro in a tense final, silencing a raucous contingent of Argentine supporters.

Having led Great Britain out in the opening ceremony, he went down as the first player to win two Olympic singles gold medals.

Comment from AELTC Chairman Philip Brook on Andy Murray: "We were deeply saddened to hear the news that Andy Murray plans to retire from tennis at some point during this year. It is a sad day for British tennis and the sport as a whole. He is a great champion and a fantastic... pic.twitter.com/VoOaCRI1tf — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) January 11, 2019

ON TOP OF THE WORLD

For the first time in his career, Murray moved to the top of the world rankings in November 2016.

He reflected on an "incredible journey" after his number one status was confirmed when he reached the Paris Masters final.

Murray rounded off a magnificent 2016 in style by being crowned ATP Finals champion for the first time.