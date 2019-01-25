Pouille: Perfect Djokovic Was Too Good

Lucas Pouille said he was at a loss to combat a "perfect" performance from Novak Djokovic after suffering a crushing Australian Open semi-final defeat to the world number one.

Djokovic gave the first-time grand slam semi-finalist a harsh lesson on Rod Laver Arena on Friday, taking just an hour and 23 minutes to wrap up a 6-0 6-2 6-2 hammering.

The top seed described a near-flawless exhibition as one of his best on the famous court at Melbourne Park.

"Today was a perfect match for me from the first to the last point. I executed everything that I intended to and even more than I have expected."@DjokerNole #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/E9QQMu8pgI — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2019

Frenchman Pouille - who had never won a match in the main draw at the first major of the year until last week - said the 14-time grand slam champion was simply too good.

"As you can imagine, it was not easy,” said the 28th seed. "I was trying to find a solution but couldn't find any."

Sometimes you just have to say “too good”... Stunning match from you @DjokerNole , that’s why you’re the World Number 1. I had an incredible time here at the @AustralianOpen and the season is just starting so #Allez 👊🏻🙌🏻💪🏻🙏🏻 (📸 @antoinecouvercelle ) pic.twitter.com/p0HkeFaXzj — Lucas Pouille (@la_pouille) January 25, 2019

"From the beginning, I think the first mistake [from Djokovic] came after maybe one set, I don't know."

"If I wanted to get closer or arrive at the end of one set 4-4, I had to serve 90 per cent or 100 per cent first serve. Even then I was not sure to get close. I think he just played amazing. He was too good today."

There's no place on the court he can't cover.@DjokerNole finds the line on a brilliant forehand for the @cpaaustralia Shot of the Day.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/qYtvlWcM9Q — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2019

Pouille is anticipating a classic final between Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on Sunday, when the Serb will attempt to become the first man to win the tournament seven times.

He said of Djokovic: "I think when he's playing like this, he's the best in the world for sure."

"We'll see on Sunday how he goes, because Rafa looks pretty amazing, too. I think they going to make a great match again. But I think when he [Djokovic] doesn't make mistakes, he's

moving so well, he's coming back from defense to offence. I think he's playing perfectly good."