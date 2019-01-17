Nishikori Survives Karlovic Test In Melbourne

Kei Nishikori survived a huge scare in the Australian Open second round, battling past Ivo Karlovic in a marathon five-setter on Thursday.

Also pushed to five sets in the opening round, Nishikori was tested again before claiming a 6-3 7-6 (8-6) 5-7 5-7 7-6 (10-7) victory after three hours, 48 minutes on Margaret Court Arena.

It was just the third men's match to need a super tie-break, introduced at the tournament this year, at the Australian Open.

"I feel more support here. You can tell there is so many Japanese...I feel more comfortable playing this Grand Slam than other Grand Slam."



Karlovic, 39, served 59 aces but was unable to hold off Nishikori in an enthralling final-set tie-break.

Nishikori, the eighth seed, held from 0-40 down in the ninth game of the fifth set and it proved to be crucial.

A three-time quarter-finalist in Melbourne, the Japanese star will face either Philipp Kohlschreiber or Joao Sousa in the third round.