Nadal Withdraws From Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Indian Wells Masters due to a knee injury ahead of his scheduled semifinal match with Roger Federer.

“I warmed up today and I felt that my knee was not good to compete at the level I needed to compete in semifinals.”

.@RafaelNadal has withdrawn from the tournament due to a right knee injury. We wish Rafa a speedy recovery.



Roger Federer advances to the final by walkover.#BNPPO19 pic.twitter.com/XXahjOyOXn — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 16, 2019

“It’s tough for me to accept all these things that I’m going through in my career. Sometimes I feel sad because I’m in a disadvantage to all my opponents.”

“I need to be positive and grateful for all the things tennis has given to me. I feel fortunate for all the things I’ve done in my life and the world of tennis“ - declared Nadal to the BNP Paribas Open organizers.