Nadal Withdraws From Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Indian Wells Masters due to a knee injury ahead of his scheduled semifinal match with Roger Federer.
“I warmed up today and I felt that my knee was not good to compete at the level I needed to compete in semifinals.”
“It’s tough for me to accept all these things that I’m going through in my career. Sometimes I feel sad because I’m in a disadvantage to all my opponents.”
“I need to be positive and grateful for all the things tennis has given to me. I feel fortunate for all the things I’ve done in my life and the world of tennis“ - declared Nadal to the BNP Paribas Open organizers.