Español
Keep beIN
ATP Tour

Nadal Withdraws From Indian Wells

Just hours before he was set to face Roger Federer at the Indian Wells Masters, Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the tournament.

REUTERS

 

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Indian Wells Masters due to a knee injury ahead of his scheduled semifinal match with Roger Federer.

“I warmed up today and I felt that my knee was not good to compete at the level I needed to compete in semifinals.”

 

“It’s tough for me to accept all these things that I’m going through in my career. Sometimes I feel sad because I’m in a disadvantage to all my opponents.”

“I need to be positive and grateful for all the things tennis has given to me. I feel fortunate for all the things I’ve done in my life and the world of tennis“ - declared Nadal to the BNP Paribas Open organizers.

 

Semifinal Tennis Roger Federer ATP Rafael Nadal Indian Wells
Previous Bianca Andreescu: A Profile Of The Surprise Indian
Read
Bianca Andreescu: A Profile Of The Surprise Indian Wells Finalist
Next

Latest Stories