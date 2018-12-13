Nadal To Join Federer At 2019 Laver Cup

Rafael Nadal will return to Team Europe alongside great rival Roger Federer for the 2019 Laver Cup, captain Bjorn Borg has announced.

Both players featured in the inaugural tournament in 2017, but 17-time grand slam champion Nadal was absent a year later as Federer and Novak Djokovic starred for Europe.

Borg's side have won both previous competitions against John McEnroe's Team World and will now be able to call on a pair of superstars once again in Geneva next September.

"It doesn't get much better for a captain than naming both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the Laver Cup in Geneva," Borg said.

"Bringing together two of the greatest players, and rivals, the sport has ever seen on one team is very exciting for our sport – and will give us the best possible chance to win the Laver Cup three years in a row."

"When we first played Laver Cup in Prague [in 2017], with both Roger and Rafa on the team, we knew it would be very special, bringing together two such great champions."

"But I think we all underestimated how powerful it would be to see them sitting side by side, coaching each other and cheering each other on, along with their team-mates from the player bench."

The returning Nadal added: "I will do my best to live up to the great performances we had in Prague last year."

"The Laver Cup is a different event, it brings together players who are adversaries for all of the year, and it's a wonderful experience to come together as a team, to work together, to help each other and to get to know other players in a new way."