Semenya Free To Compete Without Restriction

Caster Semenya remains free to compete without restriction after the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland (SFT) rejected an IAAF request to reimpose a new ruling limiting testosterone in female athletes.

The IAAF last week stated its intention to seek a "swift reversion" of the court order to allow Semenya to race in any event until the SFT comes to a decision over her case.

They keep talking, I keep winning. Isn't that beautiful...?🤞🗣 — Caster Semenya (@caster800m) June 12, 2019

Two-time Olympic 800 metres champion Semenya is challenging the IAAF's decision to introduce restrictions on testosterone levels in female athletes competing at distances ranging from 400m to a mile.

Athletics' governing body was initially ordered to suspend its implementation of the regulations by the SFT earlier this month and that decision has now been upheld.

Semenya may need to take hormone-suppressing medication, which she argues contravenes her human rights, if she loses her appeal and wishes to stay in athletics.

The 28-year-old on Tuesday stepped up to compete over 2,000m, dominating the field to triumph at the Meeting de Montreuil.

That victory came a day after she was selected in South Africa's preliminary squad for the IAAF World Championships in Doha.

Semenya's team said she was this week informed by the president of the Moroccan Athletics Federation that she would not be invited to compete in the 800m at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat on Sunday.

The three-time 800m world champion has sought to enter the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting on June 30.