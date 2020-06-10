River Plate have confirmed that forward Ignacio Scocco "has made the decision today not to renew his contract" with the club.

The 35-year-old forward joined River Plate in 2017, and notched 20 goals in 52 appearances.

In a statement, River Plate thanked Scocco "for his professionalism and commitment" during his time with the club, which saw him help the team to two Copa Argentina titles, a Supercopa Argentina win in 2017, a Copa Libertadores championship in 2018, and most recently a Recopa Sudamericana title in 2019.