Italy legend Daniele De Rossi says he wants to return to Argentina to coach Boca Juniors.

De Rossi finished his career at Boca but only spent four months there for family reasons.

"I have in mind the idea of ​​returning as a Boca manager," De Rossi told La Nacion. "I could be the last on the list, but that is my idea."

In April, De Rossi expressed interest in taking the top job at Roma, though he admitted it may take "five, 10 or 20 years" to earn the position.