Maradona Managing Gimnasia Has '80 Per Cent Chance' Of Happening - Lawyer

Diego Maradona is close to taking charge of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, according to the Argentina icon's lawyer.

Maradona has been out of work since leaving Ascenso MX side Dorados in June due to health reasons.

Superliga strugglers Gimnasia are bottom of the table after taking a single point from five matches this term.

But they could soon be led by former Argentina coach Maradona following talks over a deal.

"He's very happy," Maradona's lawyer Matias Morla said to ESPN. "It's been a while since he was taken into consideration to coach in Argentine football.

"His intention is to lead and that of the president is that he be in charge. The fans sent him love through the [social] networks. We are on a positive path. Only formal procedures remain.

"We have to close it quickly because the matches are immediate … [on Thursday] at 11 we will get together. There is an 80 per cent chance."

Maradona, who said earlier on Wednesday he had not been in contact with anyone at Gimnasia, coached Argentina at the 2010 World Cup, where they reached the quarter-finals before being beaten 4-0 by Germany.

Prior to joining Dorados the former forward had spells in charge of Al Wasl and Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.