Catch the rising stars of African soccer on beIN SPORTS at the 2022 African Nations Championship

Standby for world-class international soccer from Africa with the 2022 African Nations Championship getting underway across the beIN SPORTS network from Friday, January 13th through to Saturday, February 4th.

This biennial 17-team tournament showcases the best African soccer players who are currently playing within the nation they are representing and is seen as a paradise for scouts who are looking for the next big thing from a continent that constantly produces some of the world's best players.

The 2022 edition, postponed initially due to COVID-19, is being held in Algeria. Unfortunately, the current holders of Morocco are a late withdrawal from the tournament due to what their federation says are security concerns. Algeria and Morocco have had a longstanding strained political relationship. Morocco's absence sees their neighboring soccer powerhouses as the new favorites for the tournament.

Algeria are also unveiling the brand new Nelson Mandela stadium in Algiers, which will host the final on February 4th as well as Friday's opening match.

The matches will be broadcast for free on beIN SPORTS XTRA and also on beIN CONNECT with a chance to catch up with the match of the day in the evening on beIN SPORTS.

The tournament kicks off on Friday, January 13th at 1:50 pm ET / 10:50 am PT with Algeria taking on Libya in a fierce North African rivalry match.

beIN SPORTS continues to be the home of African soccer with the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the 2022-23 CAF Champions League, and the 2022-23 CAF Confederation Cup all coming up on the network.