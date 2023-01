Argelia played against Libya in the African Nations Championship.

The first half was goalless.

Algeria took the lead in the 57th minute.

ALGERIA TAKE THE LEAD FROM THE SPOT! 🎯



1-0



🍟 Algeria 🆚 Libya

📺 LIVE NOW for FREE on beIN SPORTS XTRA #TotalEnergiesCHAN2022 @CAF_Online pic.twitter.com/aywRQ5jMH4 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 13, 2023

The game ended 1-0.