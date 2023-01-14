0-0: Congo draw against Uganda January 14, 2023 18:35 8:06 min Congo played against Uganda today in the African Nations Championship. The game was goalless. Congo Uganda -Latest Videos 9:56 min 1-0: Trabzonspor defeat Istanbul Basaksehir 8:06 min 0-0: Congo draw against Uganda 9:05 min 1-2: Last-minute goal gives Besiktas the win 8:16 min 0-0: Ethiopia and Mozambique deliver a tied game 10:47 min Algeria achieves victory over Lybia in the CHAN 9:48 min Galatasaray defeat Hatayspor in a thrilling game 1:25 min 'Romeo Beckham is himself' – Frank 0:23 min Ronaldo reunites with Real Madrid 1:19 min 🚨 Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo on beIN SPORTS 1:09 min Odegaard, Arteta win PL gongs