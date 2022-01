The Super Eagles got an important victory after defeating Sudan 3-1 and reached the top of Group D with six points.

Samuel Chukwueze scored at the beginning of the match (3') and Taiwo Awoniyi was responsible for the second goal before halftime (45'). Moses Simon sealed the third goal in the 46th minute but then Walieldin Khidir showed up and scored for Sudan (70').

Nigeria won and qualified to the next round.

Nigeria 3-1 Sudan

