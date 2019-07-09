A tearful Mubarak Wakaso spoke to the media on Monday following Ghana's elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

The Black Stars missed out on qualifying for a quarter-final meeting with Madagascar after losing to Tunisia in a penalty shoot-out after Monday's round of 16 tie ended in a 1-1 draw.

"I can't even describe how we are feeling,' said Wakaso through tears before thanking his teammates following the shock defeat.

"I need to thank my colleagues, the whole of Ghana for their support and I think what ever happened in the game, it is part of the game so I think we need to think our future, that's the only thing I can talk about now."

"I thought this tournament for us due to the hard work we have been putting in in every match, that is the reason I am like this right now but we still have a future we have to think ahead right now."