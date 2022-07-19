South Africa is the first finalist of the Women's African Cup of Nations July 19, 2022 22:45 10:37 min South Africa beat Zambia 0-1 to qualify for the final of the Women's African Cup of Nations. South Africa WAFCON -Latest Videos 12:49 min Morocco win on penalties and is WAFCON finalist 10:37 min South Africa, finalist of WAFCON 2022 1:30 min How To Watch beIN SPORTS XTRA 0:15 min Bayern seal De Ligt deal 1:07 min Bayern should not sign Ronaldo 1:09 min Paris Saint-Germain unveils Jordan away jersey 1:20 min Busquets has high Lewandowski hopes 0:44 min Ten Hag praises Man Utd pressing 2:16 min Jesus not seeking the limelight 0:45 min Laporta: Lewy signing a huge step