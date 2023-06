South Africa managed to overcome (2-1) Morocco in a match between teams already qualified for the upcoming AFCON.

An error by goalkeeper Munir around the 5th minute allowed the hosts to take the lead, and Zakhele Lipasa at the 48th minute made it 2-0, which seemed definitive.

Hakim Ziyech lifted Morocco's spirits by cutting through and unleashing an unstoppable shot for the consolation goal.