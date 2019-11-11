Sobh Makes It 2-2 For Egypt November 11, 2019 20:40 1:09 min Ramadan Sobhi scores the equalizer to make it 2-2 between Egypt and Ghana. Egypt Ghana AFCON U-23 -Latest Videos 1:03 min Mohamed Header Makes It 1-1 For Egypt Agains Ghana 2:34 min PitchCam: Griezmann Underwhelms as Messi Shines 1:34 min PSG Was Neymar's Decision - Bartomeu 0:49 min Marquez Aims For Triple Crown In '19 Finale 0:34 min Sarri: Ronaldo Injury Only Minor 0:43 min Wenger Won't Take Over At Bayern 5:55 min Athletic Club Score Late Winner To Beat Levante 2:51 min Payet Brace Help Marseille Beat Lyon 2-1 5:57 min De Jong Secures Sevilla Win in El Gran Derbi 3:18 min Herrera Earns Osasuna Point Against Getafe