In a captivating semifinal clash, Senegal faced Burkina Faso. The match was a rollercoaster of emotions as both teams showcased their talent and fought tooth and nail for a spot in the 2023 AFCONU 17 final. After an intense 90 minutes that failed to produce a winner, the fate of the match was left to be decided by a nerve-wracking penalty shootout. Senegal held their nerve, displaying incredible composure and precision as they edged past Burkina Faso to secure a thrilling victory.