MOHAMED SALAH

Egypt

"Well, [Carlos Queiroz] wasn't in the game for the last 30 minutes, the last game, but the players were focused on the game. That's what we need. We don't have to think about that. Everybody, of course, loves him and respect him. But tomorrow is not the time to think if the manager is there or not. It's just about eleven men going on the field and fighting for everything. I'm sure the players have a big responsibility in that. I have a bigger responsibility in that and I will talk to the players. He talked to us already today and he will talk tomorrow before the game and he will be with us all the time. But tomorrow we just need to focus on ourselves and just do what he wants us to do and what we can do to achieve that. So of course, it's sad to not have him there, but I'm sure we will celebrate together after the game."

