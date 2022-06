An awesome game between Senegal and Benin.

Sadio Mané opened the score in the 12th minute after Senegal was awarded a penalty.

Minutes later he doubled the score after a great goal.

Only 25 minutes had passed and Senegal was already 2 goals up.

Sessi D’Almeida got a red card after a dangerous entry toward Sadio Mané.

Ten minutes after that, he scored his third goal of the game.

Junior Olaitan, Benin’s midfielder, scored one incredible goal for them.

The game ended 3-1.