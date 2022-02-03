CARLOS QUEIROZ

Head Coach, Egypt

"It's an honor and privilege for us to be in the semi-final. It's a reward for our efforts and sacrifices. It is an honor and a privilege to play against Cameroon, the host country. We are ready to put hands together with the Cameroon national team and produce a great football show to make a good impact not only in Cameroon and Egypt, but also in the football international community. So it is an opportunity for us that we have in front of us to show that football in Africa is alive and we have a lot of things to offer to the world."