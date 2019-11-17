Osimhen Extends Nigeria's Lead Over Lesotho November 17, 2019 18:37 1:11 min Victor Osimhen scores in the 75' to give Nigeria a two-goal cushion against Lesotho in AFCON 2021 qualifiers. Nigeria AFCON Victor Osimhen Lesotho -Latest Videos 6:15 min Osimhen Inspires Nigeria in Comeback Win 1:11 min Osimhen Bags Brace Against Lesotho 1:11 min Osimhen Extends Nigeria's Lead Over Lesotho 4:06 min Phiri Earns South Africa Win Over Sudan 1:05 min Iwobi Finds Nigeria Equalizer Against Lesotho 1:14 min Chukwueze Gives Nigeria Lead Over Lesotho 1:22 min Lesotho Take Shock Lead Over Nigeria 4:23 min Jorge Lorenzo - Farewell to a 'Great Champion' 1:04 min Van Dijk Pulls Out of Dutch Squad 2:45 min Marquez Secures Triple Crown In MotoGP Finale