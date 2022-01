Morocco has booked their place in the next round in Africa Cup of Nations with a dominant win 2-0 against Comoros.

Selim Amallah opened the scoreline with a strike inside the box after 16 minutes, and Zakaria Aboukhlal scored in the 89th minute to settle the result.

Morocco is now in the next round of the tournament.

Morocco 2-0 Comoros

