A spectacular game between South Africa and Morocco.

Lyle Foster opened the score early in the game. It took him only 8 minutes to score the first goal.

It continued this way until in the 51st minute that Morocco scored the equalizer.

With great intensity, the game continued so on and it seemed like the game would end in a draw until Morocco scored the second one in the 87th minute to go into an advantage and go on and win the game.

It ended 1-2 for Morocco.