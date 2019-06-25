Sadio Mane claims lifting the Africa Cup of Nations trophy with Senegal would top his Champions League success with Liverpool.

The 27-year-old played a key part in Liverpool's triumphant run in 2018-19, culminating in a 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the final on June 1.

But Mane, who started all 13 of the Reds' European matches last season, now has a chance to eclipse that achievement by leading Senegal to glory in the continental showpiece for the first time in their history.

"It is up to us to achieve something great," he told France Football. "Of course we are one of the favourites, we cannot hide from that. But this standing is not enough to go all the way.

"Winning with my country, which has never won the Africa Cup of Nations, would be magnificent.

"I am even ready to swap a Champions League to win an Africa Cup of Nations. The return to Dakar would be extraordinary. This is my biggest and most crazy dream."

Senegal kicked off their Group C campaign with a 2-0 win over Tanzania on Sunday through goals from Keita Balde and Krepin Diatta.

And Mane, suspended for that opening match for picking up two bookings in qualifying, admitted his side have a real chance of going all the way in Egypt.

"It's in our hands," he said. "It's clear that we're one of the favourites.

"We can't deny it. It's not just enough to get results, but we have to be at our best level in every match."

Senegal face Algeria and Kenya in their remaining two group matches.