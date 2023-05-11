Mali's U17 team secured their spot in the 2023 U17 FIFA World Cup by cruising to a resounding 3-0 victory over Congo in the quarterfinals of the AFCON U17 2023. From the opening whistle, Mali dominated the game, showcasing their attacking prowess and defensive solidity. With this impressive win, Mali's young talents have not only advanced to the semifinals of the continental tournament but also sealed their place in the prestigious U17 FIFA World Cup.