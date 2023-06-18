In a nail-biting encounter, Nigeria emerged victorious with a stunning 2-3 win over Sierra Leone in the dying moments of the game. Victor Osimhen showcased his brilliance by netting two goals, giving the Super Eagles the advantage. However, Sierra Leone fought back valiantly, leveling the scoreline. With the match hanging in the balance, Kelechi Iheanacho rose to the occasion, scoring a crucial goal in stoppage time, securing Nigeria's qualification for AFCON 2023 in Cote d'Ivoire with a game to spare in the group stage.