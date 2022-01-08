Two key pieces of the Senegal squad for the Africa Cup of Nations have tested positive of COVID-19. Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly have returned positive results for coronavirus, alongside Famara Diedhiou and six other people within the Senegal entourage.

Because of this, Senegal will start their campaign in the tournament without two key pieces when they face Zimbabwe on Monday, after reaching the final in the last edition where they lost against Algeria.

Africa Cup of Nations can be enjoyed completely LIVE on beIN SPORTS, from January 9.