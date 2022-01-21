AFCON 2021’s round of 16 games starts tomorrow, January 23, and continues through January 26th, signifying the completion of the group stage and the beginning of knockouts. At this point in the tournament, viewers have no idea what to expect from the competing teams. While a few of last AFCON’s heroes have become this year’s losers, a couple of underdogs have pushed their way to the head of the pack.

When the tournament started, Algeria and Ghana were expected to put their opponents to shame. After all, Algeria boasts an array of star players and merely had to defend the title they claimed in 2019; and Ghana has long prided itself on being the third-most successful team in the contest’s history, with four AFCON wins under its belt. Yet, in two huge upsets, the teams experienced unforeseen losses, preventing them from entering the next round: Algeria was knocked out of the tournament early on, after losing every match they played; and Ghana failed to pass the group stage after losing 3-2 to Comoros last Tuesday – a regrettably historic moment for them, as it was the first time in AFCON history that Ghana proved unable to win even a single group match.

Conversely, Nigeria has shocked fans by being the only team who’s managed to win all three matches. In the past, the team was known for making its way to the end of Group C with uneasy footing, uncertain if they’d proceed to the next round until the end of the group fixtures. This time, Nigeria is looking forward with confidence.

Meanwhile, Cameroon, the hosts of this year’s AFCON, has actually fallen into line with its fans’ high-performance expectations. Proceeding to the knockout stage after winning two matches and drawing one, their odds of claiming the title seemingly improve after each game.

As illustrated by AFCON 2021, the most exciting tournaments are those where anything can happen. If you’re not tuned into the games already, make sure you catch the Round of 16, from January 23 – 26, live on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS XTRA.

Date Time (MT) Match Channel 1/23/2022 9:00 AM Burkina Faso vs. Gabon beIN SPORTS XTRA 1/23/2022 12:00 PM Nigeria vs. Tunisia beIN SPORTS XTRA 1/24/2022 9:00 AM Guinea vs. Gambia beIN SPORTS 1/24/2022 12:00 PM Cameroon vs. Comoros beIN SPORTS 1/25/2022 9:00 AM Senegal vs. Cape Verde beIN SPORTS 1/25/2022 12:00 PM Morocco vs. Malawi beIN SPORTS 1/26/2022 9:00 AM Ivory Coast vs. Egypt beIN SPORTS 1/26/2022 12:00 PM Mali vs. Equatorial Guinea beIN SPORTS

