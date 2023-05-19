Senegal was losing after a goal by Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, but they have crowned champions of AFCON U17 for the first time after staging a comeback (2-1) against Morocco with goals from Serigne Fallou Diouf (80') and Mamadou Savané (83').
