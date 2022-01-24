Guinea and Gambia in a tight lock January 24, 2022 17:55 0:50 min Action from Guinea and Gambia in the Round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations 2021. Guinea Gambia AFCON 2021 -Latest Videos 0:39 min Magnificent defending by Gambia's Omar Colley 0:50 min Guinea and Gambia in a tight lock 1:35 min The Locker Room: AFCON 2021 Best success story 0:51 min What's next in AFCON 2021? Here's your answer! 1:25 min The Locker Room: AFCON's Round of 16 Favorites 0:36 min Mahomes: Bills win 'right up there' 0:54 min Xavi: There's life in Barcelona yet 11:52 min PSG make it look easy humiliating Reims 4-0 0:43 min Danilo Pereira adds one more for the 4-0 0:37 min Own goal by Faes makes it 3-0 PSG over Reims