Ghana Kick Start AFCON Qualifiers With Win Over South Africa November 14, 2019 22:39 2:30 min Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus scored the goals as Ghana got three points and kept a clean sheet to begin AFCON 2021 qualifiers. Highlights South Africa AFCON Ghana Thomas Partey -Latest Videos 0:45 min Egypt Denied Goal In Crazy Sequence 1:05 min Olunga Restores Parity for Kenya Against Egypt 1:14 min Kahraba Gives Egypt Lead Over Kenya 0:47 min Ziyech Wants More From Morocco 7:20 min Rossi Thankful For Villarreal Return 0:23 min Report: Barca and Juve Target Willian 0:49 min Henry: Mbappe Can Break My France Scoring Record 0:47 min Diego Costa Sidelined With Herniated Disc 2:53 min Pele: Messi Is The World's "Most Complete Player" 1:08 min Courtois: I Am One of the World's Best Goalkeepers