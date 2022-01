Getaneh Kebede salvaged a 1-1 draw for Ethiopia against Burkina Faso with an equalizing goal in the second half from the penalty spot.

Cyrille Bayala had been responsible for the first Burkina's goal in the 24th minute of the first half.

Even though both teams presented an entertaining game, they could not score again so they had to deal with a final draw.

Burkina Faso 1 - 1 Euthiopia

This is what's coming next this weekend on beIN SPORTS channels