A very late penalty helped Gambia to avoid defeat against Mali.

Ibrahima Kone scored the first goal with 11 minutes to go to give Mali the advantage, but that was canceled by Gambia with another penalty just in the 90th minute scored by Barrow.

Both teams now wait for the Tunisia and Mauritania game to see if they can seal their qualification to the next round.

Gambia 1-1 Mali.

