Gabon and Ghana closed AFCON's action on Friday with a close match that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Andre Ayew scored with a shot from outside the box in the 18th minute, assisted by Thomas Partey. But Gabon was able to equalize in the 88th minute thanks to Allevinah,

Gabon 1-1 Ghana

