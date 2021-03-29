Feghouli Doubles Algeria's Lead over Botswana March 29, 2021 22:25 1:07 min Sofiane Feghouli redirects a Riyad Mahrez shot into the back of the net to give the African champions a 2-0 lead. CAF algeria Sofiane Feghouli Botswana AFCONQ -Latest Videos 7:31 min Ocampos Dismisses Liverpool-Leeds Rumors 10:13 min Egypt Smash Comoros to Clinch Top Spot 1:04 min Salah Nets Brace Against Comoros 1:01 min Salah Punishes Comoros with Egypt's Third 0:45 min Ronaldo Still Captain Despite Outburst – Santos 1:01 min Elneny Fires Egypt In Front Against Comoros 0:33 min Bale Backs Social Media Boycott 0:33 min Bale: Legally I Have to Go Back to Real Madrid 4:11 min Real Madrid Won't Move on Ronaldo - Cuatro 2:22 min US U-23 Men Fail to Qualify for Tokyo Olympics