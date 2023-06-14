The Egyptian national team showcased their prowess on the football pitch as they secured a hard-fought 1-2 victory over Guinea, securing their spot in the Africa Cup of Nations for the 26th time in their illustrious history. Led by their talismanic forward Mohamed Salah, who provided a crucial assist during the game, Egypt demonstrated resilience and determination after initially falling behind. Despite the early setback, the team rallied together, showcasing their skill and determination to come from behind and clinch a well-deserved victory.