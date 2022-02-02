Drama right before halftime between Burkina Faso and Senegal.

Senegal have stopped the opposition from scoring a first-half goal in 6 of their 6 games, more than any other in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations this season.

Senegal have failed to score a first-half goal in 5 of their 6 games, more often than any other team in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations this season.

Burkina Faso have stopped the opposition from scoring a first-half goal in 5 of their 6 games, only Senegal (6) have done this more often in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations this season.