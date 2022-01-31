ALIOU CISSE

Head Coach, Senegal

"[Equatorial Guinea] made it difficult but we still had a good first half. At half-time I told my boys that Equatorial Guinea would come back strongly and maybe score. But we stayed in the game, mentally, and we scored that second and third goal. We would have liked to continue the tournament without conceding any more goals, but we must keep the victory in mind. We have to congratulate Equatorial Guinea, who are very strong technically. We had to run and keep the pressure on them. Every time we went back, they had space. Technically they were able to break through our midfield. On the whole, we are satisfied. Now we have to recover because we also have a big fight against Burkina Faso."

