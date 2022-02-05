🚨 WATCH THE AFCON 2021 FINAL LIVE ON FACEBOOK!! 👀
90:06 PENALTY SCORED! Burkina Faso 3 - 3(1) Cameroon
Goal: V. Aboubakar
90:51 PENALTY SCORED! Burkina Faso 3(1) - 3(1) Cameroon
Goal: I. Kaboré
91:42 PENALTY SCORED! Burkina Faso 3(1) - 3(2) Cameroon
Goal: M. Ngamaleu
92:36 PENALTY SCORED! Burkina Faso 3(2) - 3(2) Cameroon
Goal: S. Ouattara
93:23 PENALTY SCORED! Burkina Faso 3(2) - 3(3) Cameroon
Goal: K. Toko Ekambi
94:13 PENALTY MISSED Burkina Faso 3(2) - 3(3) Cameroon
Penalty Miss: B. Touré - Saved
95:05 PENALTY SCORED! Burkina Faso 3(2) - 3(4) Cameroon
Goal: P. Kunde
96:06 PENALTY SCORED! Burkina Faso 3(3) - 3(4) Cameroon
Goal: S. Yago
97:08 PENALTY SCORED! Burkina Faso 3(3) - 3(5) Cameroon
Goal: A. Oyongo
Burkina Faso have scored in their last 14 games in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition (since at least 2009/2010).
Burkina Faso have scored in their last 7 games in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, their longest scoring streak this season.
Burkina Faso have scored in each of their last 14 games in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, scoring 18 goals in that run.
Cameroon have scored in 6 of their 7 games, only Burkina Faso (7) have scored goals in more matches in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations this season.
Burkina Faso have scored in 7 of their 7 games, more often than any other team in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations this season.
I. Kaboré has assisted 3 goals this season (1 in this game), no player has more in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations.
V. Aboubakar has scored 8 goals this season (2 in this game), more than any other player in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations.
V. Aboubakar has scored 8 goals this season (2 in this game), more than any other Cameroon player in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations.
Cameroon are undefeated in their last 7 games in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 14th January 2017 to 2nd July 2019, a run of 9 games.