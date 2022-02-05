90:06 PENALTY SCORED! Burkina Faso 3 - 3(1) Cameroon

Goal: V. Aboubakar

90:51 PENALTY SCORED! Burkina Faso 3(1) - 3(1) Cameroon

Goal: I. Kaboré

91:42 PENALTY SCORED! Burkina Faso 3(1) - 3(2) Cameroon

Goal: M. Ngamaleu

92:36 PENALTY SCORED! Burkina Faso 3(2) - 3(2) Cameroon

Goal: S. Ouattara

93:23 PENALTY SCORED! Burkina Faso 3(2) - 3(3) Cameroon

Goal: K. Toko Ekambi

94:13 PENALTY MISSED Burkina Faso 3(2) - 3(3) Cameroon

Penalty Miss: B. Touré - Saved

95:05 PENALTY SCORED! Burkina Faso 3(2) - 3(4) Cameroon

Goal: P. Kunde

96:06 PENALTY SCORED! Burkina Faso 3(3) - 3(4) Cameroon

Goal: S. Yago

97:08 PENALTY SCORED! Burkina Faso 3(3) - 3(5) Cameroon

Goal: A. Oyongo

Burkina Faso have scored in their last 14 games in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition (since at least 2009/2010).

Burkina Faso have scored in their last 7 games in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, their longest scoring streak this season.

Burkina Faso have scored in each of their last 14 games in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, scoring 18 goals in that run.

Cameroon have scored in 6 of their 7 games, only Burkina Faso (7) have scored goals in more matches in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations this season.

Burkina Faso have scored in 7 of their 7 games, more often than any other team in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations this season.

I. Kaboré has assisted 3 goals this season (1 in this game), no player has more in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

V. Aboubakar has scored 8 goals this season (2 in this game), more than any other player in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

V. Aboubakar has scored 8 goals this season (2 in this game), more than any other Cameroon player in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

Cameroon are undefeated in their last 7 games in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 14th January 2017 to 2nd July 2019, a run of 9 games.



