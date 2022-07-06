Cameroon still can't win in WAFCON 2022 while Togo get a historic point July 7, 2022 00:35 7:00 min Afi Woedikou (28') opened the score from the spot for Togo, while Estelle Johnson (38') equalized for Cameroon. Cameroon WAFCON -Latest Videos 7:00 min Cameroon still can't win in WAFCON 2022 1:35 min Bayern rule out Ronaldo move 1:00 min Gotze reveals Liverpool regret 1:05 min Vinicius: Long road to Ballon d'Or 0:29 min Laporta reiterates De Jong stance 0:44 min Kessie reveals Ibra advice on Barca 1:41 min Rumors: Pogba set for four years 1:39 min Matthaus: De Ligt a 'huge gain' 8:50 min Paranaense to the next round of the Libertadores 11:23 min Corinthians advance in Libertadores