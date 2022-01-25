CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe addresses the situation after the stampede at Olembe Stadium that resulted in eight confirmed deaths and 40 injured individuals.

In an official statement, CAF also addressed the incident:

“CAF is aware of the incident that took place at Olembe Stadium during the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations fixture between hosts Cameroon and Comoros tonight, 24 January 2022.

“CAF is currently investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired. We are in constant communication with Cameroon government and the Local Organizing Committee.

“Tonight, the CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe sent the General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba to visit the supporters in hospital in Yaoundé.”