CAF is attempting to gather information after a stampede during Cameroon's Africa Cup of Nations game against Comoros.

The incident took place at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde on Monday. No details of how many people were involved or how severely they were hurt were provided by CAF.

CAF's general secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba was sent to visit injured fans as the organisation attempts to gather more information on what occurred.

The Associated Press reported multiple people had died.

A CAF statement read: "CAF is aware of the incident that took place at Olembe Stadium during the Africa Cup of Nations fixture between hosts Cameroon and Comoros tonight, 24 January 2022.

"CAF is currently investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired. We are in constant communication with Cameroon government and the Local Organizing Committee.

"Tonight, the CAF president Dr Patrice Motsepe sent the General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba to visit the supporters in hospital in Yaounde."

Cameroon advanced to the quarter-finals by defeating 10-man Comoros 2-1.