KAMOU MALO
Head Coach, Burkina Faso
"What I'll remember about this adventure is that it was beautiful. So I'm not satisfied to lose in the semi-final against Senegal because I wanted to win. But to move forward, you have to face obstacles. Senegal were more athletic. They were more experienced too. That made the difference in the second half but I congratulate the squad for this adventure, we are not going to give up now because there is still third place to play for."
Burkina Faso beaten by more 'athletic and experienced' Senegal says coach
