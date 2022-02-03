KAMOU MALO

Head Coach, Burkina Faso

"What I'll remember about this adventure is that it was beautiful. So I'm not satisfied to lose in the semi-final against Senegal because I wanted to win. But to move forward, you have to face obstacles. Senegal were more athletic. They were more experienced too. That made the difference in the second half but I congratulate the squad for this adventure, we are not going to give up now because there is still third place to play for."

