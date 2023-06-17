Botswana Achieves First Victory in AFCON Qualifiers June 17, 2023 20:16 8:36 min Botswana will conclude the group stage against Tunisia, who have already qualified. A goal by Gape Mohutsiwa in the 45th minute allowed the Botswana team to overcome Libya with just one match remaining in the AFCON qualifiers. AFCON Botswana Libya AFCONQ -Latest Videos 8:36 min Botswana Achieves First Victory in AFCONQ 10:00 min Equatorial Guinea Secure AFCON Berth 8:54 min South Africa Defeat Morocco 0:30 min Lionel Messi Speaks Exclusively with beIN SPORTS 1:49 min Southgate's Goal: England's Winning Mentality 1:32 min The Turbulent Relationship of Pep Guardiola and Ge 0:44 min Gregg Berhalter Returns as Coach of USMNT 0:45 min McGregor Denies Allegation of Sexual Assault 0:40 min Bellingham Declares 'Proudest Day' of His Life 0:22 min Croatia Reaches Nations League Final