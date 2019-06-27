Algeria booked their spot in the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 with a dour 1-0 win over Senegal on Thursday.

It was a match billed as a blockbuster between two of the best sides in African football but Youcef Belaili's second-half goal was the only moment of genuine quality in Cairo.

Even with Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane on the pitch, the forgettable Group C encounter was littered with an incredible 53 fouls and devoid of goalmouth action.

The Desert Foxes have now won both of their matches at the tournament under boss Djamel Belmadi.